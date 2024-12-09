House passes one Tobago bill but second fails

Camille Robinson-Regis, leader of Government business in the House of Representatives. - File photo

THE House of Representatives passed one bill designed to give Tobago greater autonomy, but failed to pass a second bill on December 9.

The latter required a three-fourths majority for passage, but the government was unable to get the opposition's support for this to happen.

In the House, this equates to 31 MPs.

The Tobago Island Government Bill 2021 was passed by a vote of 20-10.

The motion to pass this bill was moved by Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis.

The second bill, the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020, only got the support of 21 MPs, while 16 voted against it.

The motion to pass this bill was moved by the Prime Minister.

During committee deliberations on both bills, Dr Rowley and Robinson-Regis rejected claims by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein that either of the bills was an attempt by the government to undermine the Tobago House of Assembly.