AC PoS start TTPFL title defence with a bang, whip Eagles 4-1

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) reigning champions AC PoS before kickoff in their 2024/25 league opener. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defending champions AC Port of Spain got their title defence off to an impressive start on December 8 when they thumped Eagles FC by a 4-1 margin in the second game of a double-header at the Mahaica Sporting Complex.

AC PoS winger Nathan Lewis was awarded the Man of the Match for a two-goal performance. Lewis's opening item was a thing of beauty as he danced past two defenders down the left flank before slapping a ferocious shot into the top corner in the tenth minute.

The "Capital Boys" went into the half with a 1-0 lead, with Lewis making it 2-0 in the 51st minute. Sedale McLean then opened up a 3-0 lead for AC PoS in the 52nd minute, before skipper Duane Muckette gave his team an unassailable 4-0 lead in the 66th minute.

Eagles, who finished tenth in the league last season, managed a consolation item in the 83rd minute through Jabari Ahing.

Meanwhile, at the Arima Velodrome, last season's cellar-placed team Central FC overhauled their points tally from the previous campaign when they earned a 3-1 win over San Juan Jabloteh.

After a scoreless first half, Central took the lead in the 55th minute when striker Kadeem Corbin found the back of the net.

Jabloteh, who have returned to top flight football after a one-year hiatus, equalised in the 77th minute through Elijah Seechan.

With the game on the line, veteran flanker Tyrone Charles won the game for Central with a brace in the dying stages of the game as they turned back the youthful Jabloteh team.