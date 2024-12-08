TTFA president Kieron Edwards completes FIFA executive programme

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president Kieron Edwards, left, with St Vincent/Grenadines Football Federation president Otashie Spring, with their certificates on display at the end of the executive programme. - (TTFA Media)

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards has completed the 2024 FIFA executive programme in strategic planning and implementation in Miami this past week.

He was accompanied by general secretary Kareem Paul.

A TTFA statement on December 8 said FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke about the importance of FIFA’s 211 member associations and their plans for the future of football at the final session of the the 12-week course – organised via the FIFA Campus programme.

The programme is being followed by representatives of 11 member associations around the Caribbean, comprises six modules and combines online learning with live virtual sessions.

“It is designed to equip football professionals with the tools and skills to develop and implement strategic plans to grow the game around the world,” the statement read.

“At the in-person workshop, participants had sessions on themes such as leading a national team, the role of the president, general secretary and other stakeholders within a member association, and how to balance priorities.”

In addition to input from course leader Stewart Regan, participants also heard from FIFA director of member association services Tom Gorissen and FIFA member associations division regional director Americas Jair Bertoni.

They also received insight from two guest speakers, Columbus Crew and 2024 MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy and former England U-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd.

The three-day session closed with a ceremony during which the participants received certificates to mark their successful completion of the programme before they return to their respective associations to apply the knowledge they have acquired for the benefit of the beautiful game.

“From making a consistently increasing pool of funds available for our MAs through FIFA Forward, to other initiatives such as the FIFA talent development scheme, FIFA football for schools, and the expanded global tournaments, FIFA is doing its best to make football even more global,” added Infantino.

“There is great talent across the Concacaf and UNCAF (Central American Football Union) regions. FIFA will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to create the best possible structures for this talent to be recognised, develop and thrive.”