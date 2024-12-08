Nicholas Romany wins two long distance titles in Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Romany, centre, second placed Tafari Waldron, left, and Donnell Francis, captured gold, silver and bronze respectively at Barbados' PwC Fun Mile on December 7, 2024. -

Trinidad and Tobago distance runner Nicholas Romany showed resilience in Barbados on December 7 as he brazenly retained his Casuarina 10k Run title and then powered to victory in the PwC Fun Mile Run, to capture back-to-back titles on the same day.

Romany proved a cut above the rest when he secured his second consecutive 10k win at the annual event after clocking a speedy 32 minutes and 16 seconds.

TT-based Alex Ekesa, who won this year’s RBC Run For Kids 15k in Trinidad, finished in a close second place (32.18) while another Trinidadian Tafari Waldron (32.24) rounded the top three finishers.

Romany proved the 10k win was no fluke when he, Waldron and fellow TT runner Donnell Francis captured the one-two-three finish in the mile run.

Competing in the male open, Romany cruised over the distance and finished in 4.29. Waldrom was five seconds slower while Francis held on to bronze, two seconds slower than Waldron.

Ekes was fourth in 4.49.

In the Sleeping Giant 5k, Francis ran to silver in 15.59 while countryman Christopher Mitchell held on to bronze in 16.04. Winning the event was Colombian Oscar Javier in 15.35.