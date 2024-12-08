Appellate committee ready to decide on Kiswah Chaitoo, TT Cricket Board matter

Former TTCB treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo. - TTCB/File Photo

The Supreme Appellate Committee is ready to deliver its decision on Kiswah Chaitoo’s appeal against his February 28 removal as Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer.

In an email to TTCB executive assistant Tamara Balram on December 6, committee president Justice Prakash Moosai requested she inform both parties, Chaitoo and the TTCB, that they “propose to deliver the decision on December 10.”

Hard copies of their decision would be delivered to the TTCB office in Balmain, Couva, for their “onward transmission” to the respective parties.

Chaitoo’s removal came after a January 10 TTCB executive meeting where a motion of no confidence was successfully moved against him, as a result of a series of events that began in December 2023.

That meeting prompted a February 28 TTCB special general meeting, where 35 members voted in favour of Chaitoo’s removal and 12 against; surpassing the requirement to have him removed from his post.

Through his legal team Dinesh Rambally and Stefan Ramkissoon, Chiatoo appealed the decision and the matter was presented to the Supreme Appellate Committee.

The appeal hearing began on May 7 but was adjourned to allow the cricket board’s attorneys to file further written submissions to the committee, in reponse to Chaitoo’s.

In December 2023, then-treasurer Chaitoo revealed to board members at an executive meeting, of a possible misuse of approximately $500,000, over a five-year period.

A TTCB employee has since resigned and Chaitoo also reported the matter to police.

After he made the report, the executive held another meeting on January 10, where the motion of no confidence was successfully moved against him.