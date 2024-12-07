RBC Jr Tennis serves off at National Racquet Centre

FILE PHOTO: Nirav Dougdeen - AYANNA KINSALE

OVER 140 junior athletes from St Lucia, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago begin their 2024 RBC Royal Bank Junior Tennis tournament campaign at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on December 7, from 9 am.

Players will compete in both singles and doubles events vying for top honours in division one Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 boys and girls and division two Under-10, junior and senior boys categories.

The red ball event serves off with Under-8 and Under-10 divisions on December 8.

Sixteen top seeds from the Under-10 to Under-18 divisions have already been confirmed by hosts Tennis Patrons Academy.

Top Seeds

>

Boys

U12 Cruz Thornton, Favian Dates

U14 Jaysean Wells, Christopher Khan

U16 Josiah Hill, Nirav Dougdeen

U18 - Jayden Mitchell, Daniel Rahaman

Girls

U12 Key Roberts, Ysanne Williams

U14 Cherdine Sylvester, Karissa Mohammed

U16 Shiloh Walker, Lilly Mohammed

>

U18 Shiloh Walker, Naomi Mohammed