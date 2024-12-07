RBC Jr Tennis serves off at National Racquet Centre
OVER 140 junior athletes from St Lucia, Guyana, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago begin their 2024 RBC Royal Bank Junior Tennis tournament campaign at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on December 7, from 9 am.
Players will compete in both singles and doubles events vying for top honours in division one Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 boys and girls and division two Under-10, junior and senior boys categories.
The red ball event serves off with Under-8 and Under-10 divisions on December 8.
Sixteen top seeds from the Under-10 to Under-18 divisions have already been confirmed by hosts Tennis Patrons Academy.
Top Seeds
Boys
U12 Cruz Thornton, Favian Dates
U14 Jaysean Wells, Christopher Khan
U16 Josiah Hill, Nirav Dougdeen
U18 - Jayden Mitchell, Daniel Rahaman
Girls
U12 Key Roberts, Ysanne Williams
U14 Cherdine Sylvester, Karissa Mohammed
U16 Shiloh Walker, Lilly Mohammed
U18 Shiloh Walker, Naomi Mohammed
