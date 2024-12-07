Jediah Blades, Marquino Mindley drafted into Windies ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Jamaica Scorpions bowler Marquino Mindley. - CWI Media/ File Photo

Uncapped fast bowlers Jediah Blades and Marquino Mindley have been drafted into the West Indies' squad as injury replacements for the three-match One-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh from December 8-12 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the selection of both players on December 5, with the pair coming in for seamers Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph.

"The medical team, on further assessment determined that Forde must continue rehabilitation from a sustained injury," a CWI media release said.

"Additionally, Joseph is suffering from shin splints following the completion of the recent Test series and will be monitored by the medical staff ahead of future assignments."

In the recently concluded CG United Regional Super50 tournament, Mindley, 29, finished as the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers with 20 wickets as he helped Jamaica Scorpions reach the final.

Mindley played the solitary Test for the West Indies in December 2022 versus Australia, but his game was cut short after just two overs because of an injury.

Blades, 22, took 14 wickets in the CG United Super50 for the CWI Academy team and ended the tourney as the second-best seamer. The left-arm pacer, who's from Barbados, made his First-Class debut earlier this year and has played just nine List A (50-over) matches.

In the CG United Super50, Blades had career-best figures of four for 46 against Jamaica, and also grabbed figures of four for 48 against the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The Windies and Bangladesh finished the Test series level at 1-1, with the visitors getting their first Test win in the Caribbean since 2009.

West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series:

Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Marquino Mindley, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.