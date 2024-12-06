Rickelton’s maiden ton leads South Africa to 269-7 vs Sri Lanka

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, centre, runs as he reaches his maiden Test match century during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) - Themba Hadebe

GQEBERHA, South Africa : Ryan Rickelton’s maiden century spearheaded South Africa to 269-7 against Sri Lanka to start the second Test at St George’s Park on December 5.

Rickelton made 101 after replacing the injured Wiaan Mulder. The usual lower middle-order batter also did it from No. 3 in the order for the first time, although he might as well have been the opener. He was in the middle from the second over until the second to last over.

Rickelton’s steadfast attitude, while taking at least three painful blows on the gloves, backstopped the Proteas’ two main partnerships; 133 with captain Temba Bavuma and 77 with Kyle Verreynne.

Bavuma, 78, and Verreynne, 48 not out, opened up while Rickelton held down the other end.

The day would have been South Africa’s, but Sri Lanka grabbed a share of the honours by hitting back right at the death by snaring Rickelton and Marco Jansen.

>

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who claimed Rickelton’s wicket, led Sri Lanka with 3-54.

On a green-tinged pitch blown by a strong wind, South Africa chose to bat first and was soon in trouble.

Tony de Zorzi was out on the seventh ball, to a yorker on his boot from Asitha Fernando, and Kumara dismissed Aiden Markram who was trying to drive and Tristan Stubbs caught behind for his 100th and 101st test wickets. Rickelton and Bavuma rescued South Africa to reach lunch on 82-3.

In the afternoon, Rickelton marked his eighth Test by passing his previous best score, 42. Until August, on tour in the Caribbean, the late bloomer had played only one test in two years.

Meanwhile, Bavuma reached his 23rd Test fifty, off 57 balls, and his fourth fifty in his last six innings. Rickelton followed with his fifty off 121 balls.

Their 133-run stand ended right on tea when Bavuma tried hooking Fernando but gloved behind. The captain scored 78 off 109 balls, including eight boundaries and a six over midwicket.

David Bedingham had a brief but dramatic stay. He was dropped on 1 and 5, both times off the distraught Fernando, before he was bowled on 6 by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Rickelton was smacked on the gloves by Fernando and Kumara, but pumped his fists when he reached his hundred off 231 balls, including 11 boundaries.

He was the fifth South African man to score their maiden Test hundred this year, after Bedingham, de Zorzi, Stubbs and Mulder.

>

Rickelton finally fell poking at Kumara outside off stump and edging to Pathum Nissanka at gully.

Jansen was bowled in the next over by pacer Vishwa Fernando, which turned out to be the day’s last delivery.