Griffith pleased to offer alternative, knocks 'filthy' campaign spending

Political leader of the National Transformation Alliance Gary Griffith waves to passersby during a motorcade in Mt Lambert on April 26. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith has criticised what he described as obscene levels of campaign spending ahead of the April 28 general election, while commending the public for a largely peaceful and mature campaign season.

Griffith, contesting the St Joseph seat, spoke to Newsday on April 26 as his party closed its campaign with a motorcade from Bagatelle, Diego Martin, to the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

Along the way, the NTA’s motorcade stopped in front of its headquarters in Mt Lambert and crossed paths with its main rivals – the PNM and UNC – along the East-West corridor that afternoon. Griffith described it as more reminiscent of Carnival than a full-fledged political campaign, complete with gridlock traffic and party trucks blaring music.

Griffith said the atmosphere on the final day of political rallies and throughout the campaign had been largely free of violence and intimidation – a sign, he said, of a mature citizenry.

“We were in a motorcade from Diego Martin all the way to Arima, and throughout the campaign, not once — me, myself or any of the other 16 NTA candidates – were we attacked, threatened, abused or disrespected in any form or fashion.”

He noted that the rival motorcades at times became intermingled, with supporters from different parties greeting one another along the route.

“It turned into like a Carnival situation, with persons from different political parties coming over from their trucks and cars,” Griffith said. “It says so much about the maturity of TT, where even though the hierarchy of political leaders may try to divide, the citizens have not bought into it.”

Griffith said it was a positive sign for the country and expressed hope that, whatever the outcome of the elections, citizens would unite behind whichever party formed the next government.

‘Filthy’ levels of campaign spending

While praising the public’s conduct, Griffith again raised concerns over the levels of campaign financing seen during the election period.

“My only concern has been that of campaign financing,” he said. “It has been filthy, with over $100 million spent by certain political parties.”

Griffith claimed the spending was fuelled by large contractors seeking future favours in return for political contributions.

“Over $100 million spent based on major contracts given when in government, or previously, or presently.

“It is given as a ‘thank you’ for these big contracts at a mark-up beyond what is required. But also as a ‘remember me when you get back in.’”

He warned that such arrangements compromised good governance, as politicians would feel obligated to repay financiers once in office.

“It is a fine line of illegality. It is unethical. It is inappropriate. It allows these politicians to know, ‘These people funded me to get into government, and I need to pay them back now.’”

Griffith repeated his call for proper regulation of campaign financing, noting that only two of the 17 parties contesting the election – the PNM and UNC – had previously held office, giving them an unfair advantage and could maintain that power if more stringent laws are not introduced.

‘We gave people a choice’

Addressing criticisms that smaller parties like the NTA risk splitting the vote, Griffith dismissed claims by rival parties labelling them as a “PNM B team” or accusing them of aiding the ruling party.

“I think it is rather disrespectful when a political party continues to label the other 15 political parties as PNM B team if we don’t join with them,” Griffith said.

“They need to understand that the reason people are voting for us is because they do not want to vote for you.”

He drew parallels with past political parties, which he said lost their identity after forming alliances with larger parties.

“The ONR did it. Then the ONR got in bed with the ULF. It caused the collapse of the ONR. The COP did it. They got in bed with the UNC, and it collapsed the COP from 148,000 votes to 267.”

Griffith insisted the NTA’s role was to offer a genuine alternative.

“We stood firm to ensure people would be properly represented – if it is you didn’t want the ketchup or mustard any more,” he said.

While acknowledging the NTA’s electoral success would be determined at the polls, he said the party had already accomplished its main objective by contesting on its own terms.

“We did what was required, which is to give people another choice. It’s hoped persons would make use of it, but people must not feel a third party is to be used to help somebody else get into government. We are not here to help any political party. We are here to represent that bridge constituency.”