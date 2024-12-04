Three seek PNM's nod for La Brea

Stephen Mc Clashie -

INCUMBENT MP and Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clashie was one of three people seeking the nod to become PNM candidate for La Brea in the 2025 general election.

The party held screenings for 15 seats on the evening of December 2 at Balisier House, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.

While 13 candidates were chosen, none was chosen for Laventille East/Morvant – for which incumbent MP Adrian Leonce did not turn up – nor for La Brea, despite three individuals offering themselves.

The La Brea constituency executive was instructed to widen its search for more candidates, in line with the PNM's long-standing practice of generally not formally rejecting candidates but instead seeking to widen the pool of nominees.

On December 3, Newsday sought details as to what had transpired. Calls to Mc Clashie's phone went unanswered.

>

His two rivals each hail from the Siparia Borough Corporation (SBC).

Brighton/Vessigny councillor Jillon Lewis on the SBC told Newsday he had presented himself for screening to vie to become the MP.

La Brea PNM constituency chairman Jermel Pierre told Newsday the third nominee was Christopher Encinas, an alderman at SBC.

Asked how soon a candidate could be chosen, Pierre simply pointed to the earlier PNM statement inviting nominations before December 20 for four constituencies including La Brea.

He said, "From then, party headquarters will look at it and set a date for screening."