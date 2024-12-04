Tabitha's Home expands services for vulnerable women in Tobago

From left, Georgina Peterkin, Digicel Foundation director; Rowena Martineau-Pitt, president of Tabitha’s Home for Women and Children, and Diane Sellers, humanitarian missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saint Charities, cut the ribbon on the new self-contained apartment units at Tabitha’s Home for Women and Children in Tobago on November 22. -

TABITHA'S Home for Women and Children has made significant strides in its mission to support vulnerable women and children in Tobago.

Following a recent renovation, the shelter – set up in 2019 to restore and transform the lives of women who are experiencing any form of abuse – now includes three self-contained apartments to empower residents on their survival journey.

These upgrades were made possible through a donation from the Digicel Foundation in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Through a joint investment of over $800,000, this partnership has supported several projects this year at shelters for vulnerable women and children across Trinidad and Tobago.

The new apartments at Tabitha’s Home are well stocked with comfortable furniture, a pantry, and laundry areas to give residents full independence as they rebuild their lives. The home also boasts a state-of-the-art technology centre featuring four computers, two tablets, desks, chairs, an air-conditioning unit, and one year of free high-speed internet courtesy of Digicel Plus.

“The Digicel Foundation’s journey in supporting women’s shelters began in 2017, after one of our own team members fell victim to gender-based violence,” said Digicel Foundation director Georgina Peterkin at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new apartments on November 22.

“We proudly reaffirm our unwavering commitment to creating safe spaces and opportunities for survivors, empowering them to rebuild their lives. Tabitha’s Home stands as a beacon of hope, and with the enhancements we commemorate today, it is now even better equipped to serve its residents.”

President of Tabitha’s Home Rowena Martineau-Pitt expressed her gratitude and delight at finally being able to expand their services to benefit more women and children in need in Tobago.

She said, “On behalf of Tabitha’s Home for Women and Children, I would like to say how thankful we are for the support that we have received from the Digicel Foundation and The Latter Day Saints donors. With their generous support, we have been able to complete the first phase of renovations on our transitional home for women and children, who have been abused and exploited. We are so grateful that we are now able to provide this much-needed service to the women and children of Tobago.”