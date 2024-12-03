Red Force's Amir Jangoo gets maiden Windies call-up

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force's Amir Jangoo plays a shot while Barbados Pride Leniko Boucher looks on during the CWI Regional Super50 tournament match at the Queen’s Park Oval on November 16, 2024 in St Clair, Trinidad. Jangoo score 93 runs not out off 96 balls to help TTRF win by nine wickets. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo has been rewarded for his sterling performances on the regional circuit for 2024 by being selected for the West Indies' three-match One-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh from December 8-12.

The ODI series will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

The 27-year-old Jangoo is one of two changes from the West Indies squad which defeated England by a 2-1 margin in their ODI series last month, with Barbados all-rounder Justin Greaves being rewarded for a prolific showing in the 2024 CG United Regional Super50 campaign which saw him rattling off three consecutive hundreds for Leeward Islands Hurricanes at one stage.

Jangoo and Greaves will replace leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and teenager Jewel Andrew, who "will join a cohort of emerging regional batsmen in India to attend a batting cam[ at the Chennai Academy – concentrating on batting in spinning conditions," a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release said, on Monday.

The left-handed Jangoo finished as the top scorer in the Super50 tournament with 446 runs from seven innings at an average of 89.20. He also notched his maiden List A (50-over) hundred with a knock of 111 against Guyana Harpy Eagles, to go along with three half-centuries. Jangoo also scored heavily for TT in this year's regional four-day campaign, amassing 500 runs in eight innings with a top score of 218.

Greaves scored 401 runs in just five Super50 innings and boasted a staggering average of 133.66. The right-hander then transferred his form to the Test arena as he scored 115 not out in the first of two Tests versus Bangladesh.

"We continue to build towards the main target of the International Cricket Council Men's 50-over World Cup where we're looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series," said West Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy.

"Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage," Sammy said.

"Jangoo's prowess in the CG United Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit."

The team will be captained by the experienced Shai Hope, with Brandon King assuming the role of vice-captain. The team also features top-order batsmen Keacy Carty, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, as well as seamers Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh:

Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.