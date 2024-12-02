Five held for narcotics, sexual offences

TASK force officers arrested five suspects on November 28 during a series of anti-crime exercises in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

Between 4 am and 8 am, officers carried out a house search in the North Area district of the Northern Division.

A police statement on November 29 said a male suspect from Piarco Old Road was detained for possession of a quantity of cannabis. Two women found with him were also taken into custody.

The statement said in a related operation, the same team, acting on intelligence, went to D’Abadie, where they recovered a stolen silver Nissan Almera.

The car had been reported stolen at the Couva Police Station. One male suspect was arrested in connection with this find.

Eastern Division arrests

In a separate operation, Eastern Division police detained a 48-year-old man from Rio Claro for sexual offences involving a minor, said the statement.

This arrest follows the investigation into the report of a missing teenage girl filed on November 25. The statement said authorities confirmed the teenager has since been found and is safe.

The Child Protection Unit in Sangre Grande is leading further inquiries.

Investigations into all cases are ongoing, said the statement.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s communities and urged citizens to report suspicious activities promptly.

The statement said individuals can contact their nearest police station or call 555 or 800-TIPS to share information anonymously.