Ex-Soca Warriors coach Eve back with Club Sando

Former national senior men's football coach Angus Eve. - Newsday File Photo

FORMER Soca Warriors coach Angus Eve has returned to his former local outfit Club Sando, saying his goal is to develop young footballers as his love for country will keep him involved in the local game.

Eve previously coached Club Sando before being hired as the Soca Warriors coach, a position he held for almost three years until July 2024. The former TT midfielder is a known coach in south Trinidad, leading Naparima College to multiple school titles.

Eve said competing for the TT Premier Football League crown may be out of reach for Club Sando with a young emerging squad. Defence Force, AC Port of Spain and Miscellaneous Police FC are among the favourites heading into the season which kicks off on December 6.

"It is a big change from what I was doing before obviously, but Club Sando has always been dear to my heart," Eve told Newsday. "I think Eddie Dean is a really good owner. He has the young people at heart."

Eve said helping the next generation of players keeps him driven. "Developing young people. You would have seen the genesis of what I was doing with the national team when I was working there and how many young players I would have brought through, Reon Moore and all these boys have contracts abroad. Even the fellas who we brought in like(Steffen) Yeates, (Andre) Rampersad. All these fellas came through...Denzil Smith is a perfect example of that, along with Christopher Biggette."

>

A commitment to TT is what keeps Eve in football. "God has blessed me with a talent and sport has given me everything that I have and I want to continue to give back."

Like many local clubs raising funds is a challenge for Club Sando. Eve said, "It is a massive struggle financially right now. It is difficult for the boys to come out to training, but we are trying to make the best of it with the kids that we have and try to do something positive in the league when it comes around."

Eve said his players may not be household names but Jabari Henry, Luke Phillip, Josiah Cooper and Ezekiel Kesar are some of the players expected to feature prominently this season.

Speaking about the goals of the team, Eve said, "To be fair, Defence Force are way ahead of everybody else by way of the financial stability, they have been training longer, they hired a young coach Denzil (Theobald)...I looked at them in a practice match and they looked very, very impressive...it is very difficult for a team like Club Sando to compete for a title."

This does not mean that Club Sando will be a walkover, the former national footballer said. "Club Sando is usually third and fourth, thereabouts, you are sure to get a good game from Club Sando."

Eve said seeing players improve and earn contracts overseas is always an achievement for the club. Former Club Sando players Nathaniel James and Real Gill are now playing abroad in Jamaica and the US respectively.

Club Sando are scheduled to play Prisons Service FC on December 7, at the Arima Velodrome, at 5pm.