Princes Town men appeal 14-day jail sentences

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

TWO men from Princes Town sentenced to 14 days of simple imprisonment for disorderly conduct and using obscene language have appealed their sentences, claiming they were excessive.

They filed the appeals on November 28.

Eric Phillip, 63, and Paul Phillip, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges, while their relative Anthero Phillip, 28, pleaded not guilty.

The three were arrested after a verbal altercation with police at the scene of a family member’s vehicle accident on Tarouba Link Road, San Fernando.

Appearing before Magistrate Lisa Singh-Phillip, attorney Aaron Mahabir sought leniency, arguing that Eric and Paul Phillip were first-time offenders of good character.

Despite their remorse, the court sentenced them to 14 days' imprisonment for each charge, to run concurrently. The charges – disorderly conduct and using obscene language – carry maximum penalties of $200 fines or jail terms of up to 30 and 60 days, respectively.

After the sentencing, Mahabir filed an appeal on the ground that the punishment was harsh and disproportionate. He criticised the laws on obscene language as outdated, stating, “Rooted in Trinidad and Tobago’s colonial history, these laws eflects outdated and oppressive moral standards imposed during colonial rule.

"These laws at the time, were designed to control and suppress the behaviors of colonised populations, often using moralistic criteria that ignored local cultural norms and expressions. In a modern independent society such laws seem somewhat disconnected from the principles of free expression and personal autonomy and perpetuate a legacy of colonial control."