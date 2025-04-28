Carmona: Pope Francis was a beautiful soul

Former president Anthony Carmona signs a condolences book for the late Pope Francis on April 26 at the Port of Spain Apostolic Nunciature, Mary Street, Port of Spain. -

FORMER president Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona said the world lost a beautiful soul with the passing of Pope Francis on April 21. Carmona shared his thoughts after signing the official condolence book at the Port of Spain Apostolic Nunciature, Mary Street, Port of Spain, on April 26.

The pope’s funeral also took place on April 26 where hundreds of thousands gathered at Vatican City, Rome, Italy, to say goodbye. He was buried in Rome’s St Mary Major Basilic.

The funeral was attended by several world leaders and other dignitaries.

Pope Francis served as head of the Catholic Church for just over 12 years.

The papal conclave — the process through a new pope is chosen — is set to begin 15-20 days after a papal vacancy.

In a statement, Carmona said Pope Francis was an immutable exemplar of servant leadership.

“He brought a much needed spiritual approach, vision and pragmatism in addressing existential threats to mankind and other global issues, crises and daily afflictions.”

Pope Francis was an international moral compass and a “tour de force” for mankind, Carmona added.

The pope often reminded people to uplift and nourish the human spirit with a sense of resilient hope, faith and forceful vision buttressed always by affirmative action.

“He would often call upon us to have a disciple’s tongue, to do good and be good and be receptacles of compassion, kindness and love.”

His service was marked by strong opinions on economic issues, migration and climate change.

Carmona said Francis' act of washing and drying the feet of the less privileged on Holy Thursday reminded all of the virtues of humility, charity, service and the need to be a voice for the voiceless, the weak, the marginalised and forgotten.

"He was a constant global reminder of the ameliorating power and prowess of mercy and forgiveness” in people’s lives and collective endeavours."

Carmona said Pope Francis’ saying that whoever does not forgive, does not have peace of the soul or communion of God, should remain a guiding light for humanity.

Newsday tried contacting Archbishop Jason Gordon for his thoughts on the conclave but was unsuccessful.