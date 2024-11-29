CWI launches training programme for women's players in Australia

West Indies Women's assistant head coach Damien Wright with players from left, Cherry-Ann Fraser, ​ ​ Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector and Kate Wilmott. - CWI Media

In what was described as a "groundbreaking initiative to develop the next generation of West Indies women's cricket stars," Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a development programme in Tasmania, Australia.

In the first instance, four promising under-25 players: Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector and Kate Wilmott have been integrated into Tasmania's premier first-grade competition, a CWI release disclosed on November 28.

The programme is the concept of West Indies women's coach Shane Deitz.

The CWI release said the programme "marks a significant step forward in women's cricket development."

The 20-year-old pair of Glasgow and Wilmott, who have played six games between them for the West Indies in Twenty/20 cricket, represent New Thorn Cricket Club, with Fraser and Hector turning out for Clarence Cricket Club. The release said the 25-year-old Fraser, who's the most experienced in the group with 30 international matches, also represented Clarence in the men's third-tier grade tournament.

In New Town's seven-run victory over Clarence in a T20 match, Glasgow, who last represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women's Caribbean Premier League, scored an unbeaten 70, with Hector scoring 66 not out for Clarence.

The initiative also gives the players the opportunity to train bi-weekly alongside professional players, including members of the Hurricanes team in the Women's Big Bash League.

"It's been a great opportunity for the girls to open the batting and play in the high to middle order. They're being called upon to score runs, face the new ball and perform with the ball as well," said West Indies women's assistant coach Damien Wright.

"They're training four to five times a week, using world-class facilities and gaining exposure to different playing conditions," he said.

"This is a wonderful initiative that combines high-performance training with valuable match experience. Our players are taking...taking on leadership roles which is crucial for their development."

The release said the initiative is strategically timed as it helps the players to prepare for international commitments, starting with the tour to India next month and the home series against Bangladesh in January.

"This initiative could pave the way for future development and expand opportunities for more Caribbean players to gain valuable experience in Australian conditions," the release concluded.

None of the players in the development programme in Tasmania were selected for the West Indies' tour of India which commences on December 15 with a three-match T20 series.