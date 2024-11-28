Fatima beat San Juan, advance to Intercol final

Fatima College Michael Chaves shoots the penalty rebound on target against San Juan North Secondary during the SSFL Boys Intercol semifinal at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on November 28, in Diego Martin. - Daniel Prentice

GOALKEEPERS often don't get the praise they deserve, but Fatima goalkeeper Shameal O'Brian stepped up in the Coca-Coca Intercol semifinals at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on November 28.

San Juan North Secondary goalkeeper D'Andre Giddens also had strong moments during the match, but it was not enough as Fatima advanced to the final with a 2-0 victory. Jediah King opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Caden Trestrial sealed the win for Fatima in the 88th.

The second semifinal will be played on November 29 between St Benedict's College and Signal Hill Secondary at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva at 4.30 pm.

After the match, Fatima coach Hutson Charles said O'Brian showed his ability on the day. "I thought he was brilliant today. He marshalled his defence, you can't ask for nothing more. He was very confident today and I am glad that he had the game that he had. I thought the team's defensive structure was good today. I am really pleased about that."

Right after a strong shout by Fatima for a penalty because of an alleged hand ball, the team from Mucurapo Road took the lead just after the 20-minute mark.

Following a corner kick, goalkeeper Giddens spilled the ball and it fell kindly to King who had the simple task of converting from a few yards out.

He celebrated in spectacular fashion by flipping.

San Juan's Jelani Valentine then tried a shot from distance that forced O'Brian to tip the ball over the bar.

Trestrial showed his vision in the first half, picking out his teammates with some neat passes.

Fatima midfielder Luke Correia made Giddens work as he struck a powerful shot from a tight angle that forced the San Juan keeper to make a great save.

Lindell Sween, as expected, was at the heart of most of San Juan's attacks.

As time started to wind down in the first half, Jadiel Joseph struck a bullet from just outside the box that called O'Brian into action again with a top save.

Both keepers continued to be kept busy, as Giddens made a quality save to deny Micaiah Leach's strike after a free kick was taken short.

O'Brian was the man of the match in the first half, making two saves in the final couple of minutes to maintain his team's lead at halftime.

It was a quiet start to the second half with both teams failing to create chances in the first ten minutes.

San Juan had the first opportunity of the half, but the attempt went wide.

Minutes later, Sween's scorcher from more than 30 yards out just went over the bar. Charles said they tried to keep Sween quiet. "I had a long talk with them in practice and even before the game started. I said Sween is their go-to man. If we make him quiet him the team will be flat and I think those guys responded."

San Juan supporters tried to urge their team on by chanting, "San Juan, San Juan."

San Juan played with more intensity than Fatima in the second half as they were desperate for the equaliser.

The San Juan fans remained loud and also showed their disapproval with calls by the referees.

Correia was then fouled and a penalty given. Gidden came away with the save, diving to his left to keep the East zone champions in the match with ten minutes left.

Trestrail sealed the win for Fatima in the 88th minute. Substitute Michael Chaves took a shot that was saved, but Trestrail put in the rebound from six yards out.

The goal silenced the San Juan supporters as no more chants were heard.

Correira came inches away from making it 3-0 as his 30-yard effort struck the post, but the match ended 2-0.