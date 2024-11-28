41 horses entered for final day of races for 2024

JASON CLIFTON

The penultimate day of the 2024 racing season, will be contested at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on November 30.

A total of forty-one horses have been entered for the day’s six-race race card. The feature attraction will be the Stewards Cup, a grade one contest, that would be Open to West Indian Bred three-year-olds and over and imported two-year-olds that will travel over a distance of 1200 meters on the main track.

Nine top-class thoroughbreds have been entered for this mouth-watering clash.

Of the nine horses, entered for this contest, champion trainer John will saddle four runners in the event. Five of the horses are from trainers Johnathan Lyder, Clyde Rambaran and Ramesh Ramroop.

Of the other five runners in the contest, Johnathan Lyder will saddle two. Trainer Lyders’ charges are the very impressive Mia’s Cat that slaughtered her field on October 26 and the return of General Jn.

Also in this impressive line-up, Clyde Rambaran will saddle Striking Chrome and trainer Ramesh Ramroop will send out the very impressive Sneaky Cheeky, who demolished her company on October 26.

Another very interesting contest on the programme will be the fourth event, in which Marmalade will be tackling older horses, once again, after she slaughtered the field on October 26.

Post Time for the six-race card is at 1 pm.