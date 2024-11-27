T'Shelle Barnes cops Southern Stars badminton triple-crown

- File photo

T’Shelle Barnes captured hat-trick of titles at the Southern Stars U17-U19 Badminton tournament which concluded at the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville on November 24.

The top seeded Barnes won the girls U17 singles, partnered with Kimora Lee Bissessar to claim the U17 girls’ doubles crown and then teamed up with Ethan Ramcharan to lift the mixed doubles trophy.

Barnes outclassed eventual singles runner-up and second seed Tenniya Tobias 21-10, 21-14 in the final before joining forces with Bissessar to defeat Azaria Gaskill/Isabelle Waller 21-10, 21-17 in the doubles event.

Later on, she and Ramcharan fought hard to get past Daryl Mendoza and Cheyenne Bhola 22-20, 21-15 in the mixed final.

Ramcharan added another title to his name when he trumped Ricardo Sagramsingh 21-18, 21-10 in the boy’s U17 singles final.

And in the boys’ U17 doubles, Nicholi Jebodhsingh and Liam Persad emerged winners courtesy a come from behind 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 triumph over Sagramsingh and Chijioke Kalu.

Amara Urquhart was also a double-crown winner as she took the girls’ U19 singles title with a 21-18, 21-18 result against Kara Robertson, then partnering with Jonathan Julien to win the U19 mixed doubles crown over Roberston and Kaveer Ramoutar.

Also finishing in winner’s row were Vishal Ramsubhag in the U19 boys’ final, while Yannic Inniss and Ramoutar topped the field in the U19 boys’ doubles and Nia Gajadhar and Tenniya Tobias copped the U19 girls doubles.