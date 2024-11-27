La Horquetta gets new $42m public library

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and chairman of the board of NALIS Neil Parsanlal look at photos during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

"Join the library and save your lives."

This was the plea made by the chairman of the National Library and Information Systems Authority (Nalis) Neil Parsanlal at the opening of the new $42 million La Horquetta Public Library at Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta on November 26.

MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings, MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis all gave remarks at the opening ceremony.

Attendees were entertained by student Zendaya Browne who performed her rendition of popular gospel song, Goodness of God, as well as an energetic performance from The Moment parang band.

The library features four retail spaces, two multi-functional rooms, a 200-seat amphitheatre and children's and adult libraries fitted with computer stations, books and games.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images at the event.

