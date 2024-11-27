News
La Horquetta gets new $42m public library
Newsday Reporter
3 Hrs Ago
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and chairman of the board of NALIS Neil Parsanlal look at photos during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
"Join the library and save your lives."
This was the plea made by the chairman of the National Library and Information Systems Authority (Nalis) Neil Parsanlal at the
opening of the new $42 million La Horquetta Public Library at Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta on November 26.
MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings, MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis all gave remarks at the opening ceremony.
Attendees were entertained by student Zendaya Browne who performed her rendition of popular gospel song, Goodness of God, as well as an energetic performance from The Moment parang band.
The library features four retail spaces, two multi-functional rooms, a 200-seat amphitheatre and children's and adult libraries fitted with computer stations, books and games.
Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images at the event.
Chairman of the board of NALIS Neil Parsanlal speaks at the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta on November 26. Parsanlal urged young men, particularly those of African descent drawn to a life of "deviance" to make use the library. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Chairman of the board of NALIS Neil Parsanlal defended the opening of libraries in Diego Martin and La Horquetta against critics, saying opposition to the initiative largely comes from a particular segment of the population. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
The Moment parang Band performed during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta on November 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings speaks at the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. Cummings said the library was not only for students, but for people of the community and surrounding villages. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Former Education Minister Anthony Garcia, left, speaks with Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, Minister of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga, and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Students look on as Zendaya Browne performs her rendition of popular gospel song, Goodness of God, during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis speaks during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis cuts the ribbon during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis unveils the plaque at the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings uses a computer during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta on November 26. Cummings said students in the community face a number of issues, such as crowded homes prone to noise, and lack of internet access, which make it difficult to study. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis looks at some of the books at the children's library during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings, and Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis display their new library cards during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Chairman of the board of NALIS Neil Parsanlal discuss the coulav (cassava strainer) during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
