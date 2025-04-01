Three UNC 'dissidents' sit out election

Rushton Paray -

THREE of the five former UNC MPs who publicly questioned UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the party to victory on April 28 have declined an offer from National Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith to join the NTA.

Griffith made this offer at a news conference in Mt Lambert on March 30.

The five former MPs are Rushton Paray (Mayaro), Anita Haynes-Alleyne (Tabaquite), Rodney Charles (Naparima), Dinesh Rambally (Chaguanas West) and Dr Rai Ragbir (Cumuto/Manzanilla).

Charles is not standing for re-election.

In a WhatsApp message sent to Newsday on March 31, Charles said, "I am consistent with the ancient Hindu scriptures progressively detaching myself from the cut and thrust of divisive partisan politics."

>

He added, "While I am most unhappy with many recent decisions taken by the present leadership of the UNC, I prefer to keep my views to myself.

"I wish, as a patriot and as a citizen, all parties, including the NTA, well in this general election.They are all critical to our democracy and in determining the will of the people."

He was willing to give, in good faith, his best advice to anyone or party genuinely seeking it.

"Beyond that, I prefer to look on from the sidelines."

Rambally and Ragbir, in separate messages on March 31, said they were spending time with their families and detached from politics at this time.

Ragbir said, "I have made no decision on my political future. I am currently enjoying spending time with my son in the US as he begins university."

Ragbir recently criticised Persad-Bissessar for being vindictive for not selecting Paray as the UNC's Mayaro candidate.

On March 29 in Sangre Grande, she announced the party's international relations officer Nicholas Morris will contest Mayaro on April 28.

In a subsequent statement, Paray said this was not the end for him in politics and he would "see you soon."

>

Paray has not responded officially to Griffith's offer.

Rambally said while he did not hear Griffith's comments, he continues "to enjoy an excellent relationship with captain Griffith."

He added, "Right now, I am spending time with my family and have not made any decisions regarding my future (when it comes to politics)."

Rambally wished Griffith and the NTA well in their endeavours.

He also said he resigned as a UNC member in early March and is now " just an ordinary citizen."

Ragbir also resigned from the UNC recently.

Rambally and Ragbir withdrew from being screened by the party as nominees for their respective constituencies because they objected to the direction the UNC was taking under Persad-Bissessar.

Paray and Haynes-Alleyne were screened by the party.

The UNC is yet to announce its Tabaquite candidate.

>