$42m library opens in La Horquetta

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis and Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings play a game of Connect Four during the opening ceremony for the La Horquetta Public Library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The chairman of the National Library and Information Systems Authority (Nalis), Neil Parsanlal, has defended the opening of libraries in Diego Martin and La Horquetta against critics, saying opposition to the initiative largely comes from a particular segment of the population.

Parsanlal spoke at the opening of the La Horquetta Public Library at Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta, on November 26.

He was excited about the opening, saying, "For us at Nalis, we rejoice! Rare is the occasion when we are able to open two purpose-built libraries within the space of one year.

"This is the first purpose-built public library in the east, rivalled in size only by the National Library in Port of Spain."

The three-storey library cost $42 million and took 17 months to complete. It features four retail spaces, two multi-functional rooms, a 200-seat amphitheatre and children's and adult libraries fitted with computer stations, books and games.

He urged young men, particularly those of African descent who have been drawn to a life of "deviance" or straying in that direction, to make use the library.

"Join the library and save your lives."

He said he made similar remarks in early March at the opening of the Diego Martin Public Library, and received accusations of injecting race into the event.

"That is when I knew I could not stop advocating for more libraries to be built, so that people who harbour such shallow thoughts could swim in the deeper and clearer waters of knowledge and enlightenment that are indeed possible if they only visit a library."

He said after he thought about people's discontentment on the issue, he finally understood it was not about race, but class.

"I engaged with some of the protagonists on social media...and found an unfortunate pattern emerge.

"The majority of those up in arms about the money spent on the construction of the library were people who probably grew up with entire collections of encyclopaedias in their houses, had received a tertiary education, either locally or abroad, held down decent-paying jobs, able to afford laptops or postpaid smartphones and either own their own homes or didn't have to worry about paying their own rent."

He said he realised that it was important for those people to maintain their status and the status quo, to ensure others cannot follow in their path.

Parsanlal also said as part of a pilot project, the library will remain open until 10 pm.

Asked about security concerns or upgrades in security, he said, "We will take all the measures that we are accustomed to taking. La Horquetta is no different to any other public library.

"Those are the questions that tell us that people are looking at La Horquetta Library in a particular way. We at Nalis will have none of it!"

MP for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings responded to critics of the library and wondered where the country was going if people were criticising libraries.

"They (libraries) are engines of empowerment, creativity and progress. They provide access to knowledge, nurture curiosity and foster innovation, It is the cornerstone of any thriving community."

He said students in the community face a number of issues, such as crowded homes prone to noise, and lack of internet access, which make it difficult to study.

"For the students of La Horquetta, this library represents a lifeline. This library bridges that gap with modern facilities, high-speed internet and offers students a sanctuary, a place of focus to learn and excel free from distractions."

Cummings said the library was not only for students, but for people of the community and surrounding villages.

He thanked the Prime Minister, after publicly asking for the library four years ago.

"He gave the commitment that La Horquetta will get a library. At the time when you made the commitment, I had no idea this state-of-the-art facility is what we would get."

MP for Diego Martin Central Symon de Nobriga said roughly 11 ministries "policies, programmes and initiatives" are complemented by the newly-built library.

"I invite any people who object to its construction to multiply that by the 24 other public libraries under NALIS and you will see the critical importance of a single Cabinet decision to approve the construction of a public library."