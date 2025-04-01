Thieves steal Gasparillo water connections, WASA condemns act

A WASA pump station. - File photo

THIEVES have made away with over 34 brass fittings and service lines in Gasparillo on Eid night, disrupting water supply to residents.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has condemned the act which it said has severely disrupted customers' water supply in the area.

A release from the authority said between March 31 and April 1 the items were stolen from connections in San Fabian, Rawlings Avenue, Recreation Ground, PRV Goodman Trace, Bhagwansingh Trace, and Springland’s Third and Fourth Streets.

"These criminal acts have left affected customers without a reliable water supply, forcing WASA to prioritise emergency repairs while supporting police investigations."

Police sources placed the value of the stolen items at over $10,000.

WASA said a pipe-cutting device was discovered on Bhagwansingh Road and was handed over to the Gasparillo police and the forensic department for analysis.

"The authority is working closely with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to ensure those responsible face the full brunt of the law. These reckless acts not only inconvenience customers but also divert critical resources from servicing legitimate needs."

It urged the public to report any suspicious activity near WASA infrastructure to the police or its customer contact centre at 800-4420/4426.

"The authority reassures customers that repairs are underway and thanks the community for their patience. WASA remains committed to safeguarding its assets and ensuring equitable service."