Young, bpTT officials tour pipe-laying vessel

From left, Vincent Ramesar bpTT subsea construction lead, Irma Ibarra bpTT vice president finance and gas growth, Energy Minister Stuart Young, Giselle Thompson bpTT vice president communications and external affairs and Paul Stern bpTT projects general manager on-board the Seven Seas vessel. -

Energy Minister Stuart Young, along with bpTT president David Campbell, bpTT vice president Giselle Thompson and bpTT projects general manager Paul Stern, toured the Seven Seas, a pipe-laying vessel supporting the company's Cypre project, on November 25.

Docked at the ChagTerms dock, Chaguaramas, the vessel is undertaking transpooling activity related to subsea infrastructure installation. This will connect gas from the Cypre field to bpTT’s Juniper platform off the southeast coast.

A press release from the ministry said Young met with the vessel’s international crew, including technicians, a survey adviser, medic and operators of remotely operated vehicles. Young also met with cadets receiving practical training on board the vessel, as part of the sea-service component of the UTT’s Diploma in Maritime Operations.

Young commended the strong representation of TT’s maritime industry and local content on board the vessel. He said the government will continue to work with energy-sector stakeholders to create opportunities that will build capacity and drive TT’s international competitiveness.

He said this phase of the operation is a direct result of discussions in London in 2022, when he and the Prime Minister spoke with then bpTT CEO Bernard Looney and Campbell to secure the project’s sanction.

The Cypre project will become bpTT’s third subsea development in TT. It will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform, with gas production projected for 2025.

This subsea development will capitalise on the existing subsea enabling infrastructure at Juniper, allowing gas to be brought to market in a shorter time than a normally unmanned installation development.

The new Cypre development will access power from Juniper, eliminating the need for additional power generation, allowing production to be supplemented without increasing bpTT’s operating emissions.