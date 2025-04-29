Energy Chamber, TTCSI congratulates UNC on election victory

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Grevioc Alvarado

The TT Energy Chamber and the TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) were among the first organisations to extend congratulations to the UNC for its victory in the general election.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with the incoming Prime Minister and her government on behalf of our 400 member companies, as we seek to build a resilient energy sector that delivers value for the people of TT,” the energy chamber said.

The TTCSI congratulated the UNC and the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) for their wins against the PNM.

“It may not be entirely surprising that the party would have taken the goal because we saw you put in the hard work to achieve it,” the TTCSI said. “It is certainly a motivating factor for the rest of the team that you lead.

“Your ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems and find innovative ways to improve the well-being for our twin-island state is the key to this success and many to come.”

The TTCSI expressed a commitment to fostering a robust and resilient services ecosystem. It said it anticipates “a period of dynamic progress,” which will empower MSMEs, support digital innovation and enhance export readiness in TT.