Man held for cutting relative’s throat

- File photo

POLICE have arrested a man who slit the throat of a female relative during a domestic argument.

The arrest was confirmed by ASP Ramdhanie Dipchand who told Newsday on April 28 that the man was held in the Longdenville area.

He said, “Yes, yes. The man is in police custody. He was arrested last night and the police are conducting an investigation into that wounding.”

Newsday asked about the victim’s condition. Dipchand said, “The victim received a three centimetre, superficial cut on her throat.” He said the wound was not life-threatening.

He said the incident had occurred on the night of April 27 in the Longdenville district.