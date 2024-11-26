Undervaluation of academics

In this file photo, UWI St Augustine campus registrar Dr Dawn-Marie De Four-Gill, in green, interacts with WIGUT leader Dr Indira Rampersad during a protest at the St Augustine campus. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: I write with great concern about the undervaluation of academics, an issue brought to the forefront by the current stand-off between the government of TT and WIGUT (West Indies Group of University Teachers), representing staff at UWI, St Augustine.

The government’s ultimatum – either accept a mere four per cent increase over three years or be left without an offer – illustrates a troubling disregard for the critical role these professionals play in shaping our nation’s future.

This situation is further exacerbated when compared to other UWI campuses across the region, where staff have received significantly better salary adjustments.

Unsurprisingly, this disparity has reportedly led many qualified professionals to leave TT for better opportunities at other UWI campuses, or even abroad to the UK, the US, or Canada. Such brain drain is not just a loss for the university, but a significant setback for national development.

It is both sad and alarming that governments often fail to recognise the value of academics, despite the fact that many in leadership positions themselves have benefited from the knowledge, mentorship, and expertise of these very professionals.

>

Offering salaries and benefits that fail to reflect their extensive training, qualifications, and experience not only demeans their contributions, but also sends a clear message that their role in society is not valued.

Such treatment risks disempowering the very individuals who are integral to fostering critical thinking, innovation, and progress.

This disregard for academia is not unique to TT. Even in Belgium, I was struck by the low remuneration offered to university academics, who are rarely given the respect they deserve, far less shown appreciation for their pivotal role in developing minds and advancing knowledge.

This pattern of undervaluing educators and researchers is a global issue that must be urgently addressed.

If governments are truly committed to empowering social growth, they must begin by demonstrating a genuine investment in the people who empower others – academics.

This means offering competitive compensation, equitable treatment, and the respect they rightfully deserve. Anything less undermines the very foundation of sustainable development and social progress.

TT, with its rich history of intellectual and cultural achievement, should be leading by example, not lagging behind. To lose our brightest minds to emigration or to disillusionment is a loss we cannot afford.

It is time for our leaders to match their rhetoric with action and recognise that a society that values its educators is one that secures its future.

THERESE BAPTISTE

>

via e-mail