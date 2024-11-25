Bangladesh set 334 to win 1st Test

West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze. - AP/FILE PHOTO

A superb spell of fast bowling from right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed (six for 64) helped Bangladesh bundle out the West Indies for 152 in their second innings on day four of their first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on November 25.

Taskin's impressive return, his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests, saw the Windies setting Bangladesh 334 to win the match.

After the West Indies made 450 for nine in their first innings, the visitors sprang a surprise before the start of the fourth day as they declared on their overnight score of 269 for nine. Bangladesh's declaration gave the Windies a first-innings lead of 181.

But the West Indies batsmen didn't capitalise on their advantage, and were quickly in trouble as Taskin rattled the top order. He took the wickets of opener Mikyle Louis (eight), Keacy Carty (three), Kavem Hodge (15) and first-innings centurion Justin Greaves (two) to leave the regional team reeling on 95 for six.

He also took the last two scalps of Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach to bowl the West Indies out for the paltry score.

Bangladeshi skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz chipped in with two for 31 with his off-spin.

Bangladesh have four sessions to try and get their first Test win in the Caribbean since 2009.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES – 450/9 declared (Justin Greaves 115, Mikyle Louis 97, Alick Athanaze 90; Hasan Mahmud 3/87, Taskin Ahmed 2/76) and 152 (A Athanaze 42, Kraigg Brathwaite 23, Joshua Da Silva 22; Taskin 6/64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/31) vs BANGLADESH – 269/9 (Jaker Ali 53, Mominul Haque 50, Taijul Islam 25; Alzarri Joseph 3/69, J Greaves 2/34).