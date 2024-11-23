Yes, men get breast cancer
THE EDITOR: Men have always desired equal rights. They want to stay home, watch TV, not cook, and be in a bad mood when their spouse returns from work.
They might just get what they want – breast cancer.
Here are the symptoms of male breast cancer:
* A breast lump
* Thickening of the breast tissue
* Dimpling of the skin of the breast
* Change in the shape of the breast
* A discharge from the nipple
* A painful area
* Swollen lymph node in the armpit area
Causes of male breast cancer:
* Increasing age
* Family history of breast cancer
* High levels of oestrogen
* Testicular disorders
Lifestyle factors of male breast cancer:
* Drinking alcohol
* Being overweight
* Lack of physical activity
Gents, get screened today – and regularly – by a qualified medical doctor. Do not be ashamed.
There is no proven method of preventing breast cancer in males.
However, I say to cancer, you picked the wrong guy.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
