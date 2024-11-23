Yes, men get breast cancer

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Men have always desired equal rights. They want to stay home, watch TV, not cook, and be in a bad mood when their spouse returns from work.

They might just get what they want – breast cancer.

Here are the symptoms of male breast cancer:

* A breast lump

* Thickening of the breast tissue

>

* Dimpling of the skin of the breast

* Change in the shape of the breast

* A discharge from the nipple

* A painful area

* Swollen lymph node in the armpit area

Causes of male breast cancer:

* Increasing age

* Family history of breast cancer

* High levels of oestrogen

>

* Testicular disorders

Lifestyle factors of male breast cancer:

* Drinking alcohol

* Being overweight

* Lack of physical activity

Gents, get screened today – and regularly – by a qualified medical doctor. Do not be ashamed.

There is no proven method of preventing breast cancer in males.

However, I say to cancer, you picked the wrong guy.

AV RAMPERSAD

>

Princes Town