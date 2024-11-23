Cops arrest 15 in south Trinidad

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division police arrested 15 men in a warrant exercise between November 21 and 22 in the division.

The exercise took place between 10 am on November 21 and 5 am on November 22 in areas such as Princes Town, Guapo, Gasparillo, Moruga, San Fernando, Debe, Marabella, and St Mary’s Village.

A police statement on November 23 said 14 of the men, aged between 27 and 56, were arrested on affiliation warrants, while a 45-year-old man was detained on a time-allowed commitment warrant.

Snr Supt Kirk, Supt Singh, ASP Phillip and acting Insp Ramsaran co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpl Madhoo and PC Mahase led.