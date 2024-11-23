Athanaze (90), Louis (97) miss tons on day one of Bangladesh Test

FILE PHOTO: West Indies batsman Alick Athanaze. AP PHOTO - AP PHOTO

West Indies batsmen Mikyle Louis (97) and Alick Athanaze (90) both missed out on their maiden Test centuries on day one of the first Test between the Windies and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Cricket Stadium, Antigua on November 22.

The hosts were sent in to have first strike, and they closed the day's play on 250 for five after a couple of late strikes by Bangladesh.

The pair of Athanaze and Louis both looked set for triple figures as they put together a 140-run stand for the fourth wicket to give the West Indies the upper hand. However, both players were undone by Bangladeshi spin in the final session, with Louis falling to opposing skipper Mehidy Hasan after an uncomfortable period in the 90s, and Athanaze being dismissed by Taijul Islam as he attempted a cheeky scoop shot.

West Indies had a pedestrian start to the day's play and they slipped to 25 for two in the first session after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (four) and Keacy Carty (duck) were dismissed cheaply by Taskin Ahmed (two for 46).

Middle-order batsman Kavem Hodge (25) added 59 for the third wicket with Louis before he was run out by a splendid throw from the boundary by Taijul.

>

Louis struck nine fours and the solitary six in his innings, with the more aggressive Athanaze hitting ten fours and one six as he attacked the spinners. The Windies progressed to 116 for three at Tea, with Louis on 71 and Athanaze on 13.

Athanaze went into overdrive in the final session, with Louis batting himself into a shell as he toiled in the nervous 90s. The right-handed Louis eventually charged down the wicket and edged Hasan to first slip where he was caught by Shahadat Hossain as the Windies fell to 224 for four.

Just three overs later, Athanaze was dismissed as he fell in the 90s for the second time in his young career as the West Indies slid to 228 for five.

New batsmen Joshua Da Silva (14 not out) and Justin Greaves (11 not out) navigated a tricky spell at the end of play to ensure no further loss for the West Indies.

The second day's play will start at 10 am on November 23.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES 250/5 (Mikyle Louis 97, Alick Athanze 90, Kavem Hodge 25; Taskin Ahmed 2/46) vs BANGLADESH.