Arima man charged with murder, robbery

- File photo

AN Arima man was expected to appear before a Master of the High Court on November 21, charged with the murder of Sherwin Carter which occurred on October 11.

Thriston Cruikshank, 28, of Tumpuna Road, Arima also faced charges of robbery with violence, robbery with aggravation, common assault, possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Carter, 39, of Upper Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin, was found dead at his home on October 11 with gunshot wounds to his face and chest. Police said a suspect was arrested on November 13.

Cruikshank was charged on November 20.