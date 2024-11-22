German Embassy funds arts workshop in Charlotteville

Participants and officials at the Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville figurative arts workshop recently. -

THE Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC) held a figurative arts workshop, courtesy funding by the German Embassy, under the German Federal Foreign Office’s Cultural Preservation Programme, from November 13-18 in Charlotteville.

The workshop brought together Prof Nils Norman, from the Academy of Fine Arts, Munich; Lydia Tulloch-Déhee, representative of the Caribbean Art Collection, Berlin, and gifted artist from the north-east Tobago Biosphere Reserve; THA officials; and representation of the Tobago Biosphere Management Alliance.

This initiative aims to honour Tobago's cultural and natural heritage, strengthen the fine-arts sector within the North-East Tobago UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and promote local talent while addressing cultural identity preservation. The collaboration aims to help Tobago achieve sustainable development goals by fostering sustainable livelihoods.

Lively contributions at the workshop culminated in the signing of two agreements for long-term collaboration between Tobago’s art sector and German academic and cultural institutions. This partnership focuses on knowledge transfer, fine-arts development, facilitating exhibitions, documenting northeast Tobago’s authentic cultural heritage and student exchange programmes.