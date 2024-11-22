4 held after daring supermarket robbery in Arouca

- File photo

A collaborative effort by police units has led to the arrest of four suspects involved in an armed robbery at a supermarket on the corner of William Street and Lopinot Road, Arouca, on November 21.

The men, aged 21, 22, 25, and 26, are all from San Juan.

Police recovered several stolen items and seized a gun with 12 rounds of ammunition.

A police statement on November 22 said three men, one with a gun, walked into the supermarket around 10.40 am on November 21 and announced a robbery.

They stole various items, including alcohol, cigarettes, lighters, vapes, the DVR system and the day’s cash takings.

>

The suspects also robbed four customers of their belongings, including cash, jewellery, a smartphone and other valuables.

The men fled with the stolen goods in a brown Nissan B-14, heading south on Golden Grove Road and then onto the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

The police were alerted, and a co-ordinated response involving multiple units – including Arouca CID, Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) North and South, Northern Highway Patrol, Arima Gang Unit, and Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) –led to the getaway car being intercepted in Maloney.

The police arrested the four occupants onGolden Grove Road and recovered the stolen items.

Investigations revealed the car had false registration plates. It has been impounded at the Arouca police station.

Investigations are ongoing