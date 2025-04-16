Homeless man killed by police identified

POLICE have identified Adam Williamson, 23, as the homeless man killed by a San Fernando municipal police officer after he allegedly attacked and stabbed another street dweller several times on lower High Street on April 15.

Phillip Hospedales, another street dweller who witnessed the incident, told reporters Williamson and the homeless man got into an argument outside Republic Bank Ltd over territory for "hustling" shortly before midday. Hospedales identified the stabbing victim as Roshan "Yankee" Balkaran. Police, however, later identified him as David Lewis, 64.

Hospedales said Williamson drew a small pen knife and stabbed the other man several times but a WPC attached to the San Fernando Municipal Police drew her firearm and shot Williamson when he attempted to attack another officer trying to intervene.

Both men and the WPC were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where Williamson was pronounced dead.