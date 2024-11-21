Ancil Valley, Alicia Jagessar to perform at Big Christmas Family Dinner

Ancil Valley and Canboulay Restaurant will hold a Big Christmas Family Dinner in San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder

Vocalist Ancil Valley and Canboulay Restaurant will hold a Big Christmas Family Dinner in San Fernando which will feature "style music and laughter" at Achievors Banquet Hall on Adesh Drive.

Patrons are being encouraged to bring out their festive fashion for the dinner.

“This isn’t just any dinner – it’s the ultimate Christmas celebration in true Trinidad and Tobago fashion, with every festive touch and just the right amount of flair,” Valley said in a media release said.

“I want this evening to feel like coming home for the holidays, surrounded by laughter, music, and the spirit of Christmas with those you love.”

Valley and the brass sounds of Ancil The Band will take patrons on a musical journey through Christmas classics. Parang queen Alicia Jagessar will also bring her extensive repertoire to the event. House of Jacqui will showcase southern style and holiday elegance, the release said. Damion Melville will host the event.

“Christmas isn’t complete without parang and with Damion, we know the laughter will be rolling. It’s all about the joy, the music, and the memories,” Valley said.

The event begins at 6 pm on December 1.

Canboulay Restaurant’s chefs will serve a Christmas feast filled with all the flavours that make Christmas in TT so special, the release said.

“Food, music, and family – that’s the essence of Christmas. We’re bringing the warmth, the spirit, and the chance to make cherished memories,” Valley said.

Tickets are available at Michael’s & Jody’s (Gulf City), Canboulay Restaurant (Sutton Street), Marty’s Barber Shop (Mon Repos), and online at ticketgateway.com.