Santa Cruz RC win primary schools' east zone U15 title

-

SANTA CRUZ RC emerged victorious over La Pastora Government Primary School with a 4-3 win on penalties in the East Zone Primary School U15 finals at Brian Lara Recreation Grounds in Cantaro, Santa Cruz, on November 18.

La Pastora took the lead in the 15th minute with a spectacular 30-metre free kick from Macklyle Pereira, sailing over the head of Santa Cruz RC’s towering 12 year-old goalkeeper, Darean Diaz.

In the second half, Diaz turned the game around, delivering a thunderous left-footed free kick to equalise. The strike left La Pastora’s agile but undersized goalkeeper, Chris Elie, with no chance. To his credit, Elie kept La Pastora in the hunt by saving a late second half penalty.

With the scores locked at 1-1 after 60 minutes, the match was decided by penalty kicks.

Diaz, proving his worth, saved one of La Pastora’s penalties and relished his own turn to kick against his opposing goalkeeper, scoring to secure the championship for Santa Cruz RC.

The match was officiated by referee Nigel Ramah.

Scorers

Santa Cruz RC – Darean Diaz, Isaiah Dennie, Aiden Austin, Ishmael Noel.

La Pastora Government – Xavier Joseph, Shaheem Julien, Giovanni Hippotyle.

Teams

Santa Cruz RC – Aidan Austin, Darean Diaz, Jaidan Austin, Ishmael Noel, Isaiah Dennie, Jaheem Guytan, Mikhail Abdul-Haqq, Jafari Pakeera, Isaiah Felix, Addijah Selman, Jerai Mc Sween, Kazeem Pierre, Skye O’brien, Joseph Balcon; Ricardo Legay (coach)

La Pastora Government Primary School – Mathew Lawrence, Jaquan Roberts, Shaheem Julien, Zane Alexander, Shaundel Felix, Jeremiah Eustache, Jayden Hinds, Xavier Joseph, Hayden Honore , Tristan Beckles, Brayden Ramroop, Zarion Vidale, Giovanni Hypolite; coach Pious Apparicio