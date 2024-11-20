Poem forChild Rights Convention

THE EDITOR: Today we celebrate International Children's Day, also known as World Children's Day. I therefore offer this poem to mark the occasion, which was composed by me and recited by the children of St Monica's Preparatory School at the opening ceremony of the International Society of Family Law (ISFL) and Child Rights and Restorative Justice Organization (CRARJO)'s 4th Caribbean Regional Conference at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre.

C is for the Child Rights Convention. It’s about us

H is for honouring your promise and keep it you must

I is for interest, our best interests must be your guide

L is love for all, don’t discriminate or favour any side

D is for your determination to listen to our voice

R is for your resolve to consider our view in your choice

I is for integrity to guide the values you transmit

G is your God-given duty to correct us but not to hit

H is for our health and happiness for which you seek

T is for trying to do your best to keep us off the street

S is for the study you must do of our rights under CRC

To understand CRC is not for childhood alone, you see

But part of the process of forming the next generation.

Professor John Eeklaar brought this to our attention.

He said, grant us our physical, social and economic rights

And the adults of tomorrow will change within your sight.

So, vow from today, your CRC duties you will perform

So peace and prosperity in our nation will be the norm.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

Senator