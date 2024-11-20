End the suffering of animals in Tobago

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Recent video footage of poisoned dogs and wild birds in the popular tourist district of Crown Point has left many outraged. Such acts of cruelty are part of a disturbing pattern of neglect and violence that continues to plague communities, often going unnoticed until they gain public attention. These incidents, therefore, expose an urgent need to address the issue of animal welfare in Tobago.

Tobago prides itself on hospitality and faith. Churches are ubiquitous, so too are the images of its palm-fringed bays and quaint village houses. Yet this pious and tropical allure belies a pervasive issue of abuse, particularly against companion animals. For instance, dogs can be found roaming the streets and beaches, often emaciated and infested with parasites.

Non-governmental organisations have also reported cases where they have been found tethered with ropes or chains in confined positions in private homes, bereft of care and attention. Others have been scalded, run over by cars, or tragically poisoned. Theirs is a constant battle for survival in an increasingly hostile environment.

It is crucial that the values of hospitality and faith are reflected in every aspect of life, including the treatment of other sentient beings. While legislation has been enacted to provide necessary protections, enforcement is contingent on individuals fulfilling their civic duty by reporting acts of criminality.

One other critical challenge is the lack of a national or local subsidiary enforcement agency. Without a central or devolved system of administration, cases of cruelty will go unchecked.

This gap in governance emboldens individuals to act with impunity, contributing to the destruction of the moral fabric of society and stymieing all efforts to position Tobago as a premier tourism destination. Moreover, the specific use of toxic substances poses a significant threat to biodiversity and public health.

Collaboration at all levels is now essential to drive meaningful change and halt the violence inflicted on vulnerable populations. The national government and the Tobago House of Assembly must work in tandem with local animal welfare groups to enhance protection efforts, enforce humane standards, and foster a culture of compassion and responsibility.

However, we must all – residents and visitors alike – share the responsibility for ensuring the safety of all sentient beings. It is not enough to remain silent; we must demand justice for the voiceless. The time for action is now.

LISELLE ROBSON

United Kingdom