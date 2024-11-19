Totally flawedposition by cop

THE EDITOR: Once again the myopic and dysfunctional approach to problem-solving and the resolution of national issues are highlighted. The position adopted by the police Police Service Social and Welfare Association's representative is totally flawed.

The Chief Justice's decision must be supported since it, quite rightly, demonstrates the CJ's concern for the security of our courts and reflects the wider national interest.

On the other hand, the association's representative seems to be narrowly focusing on the safety of the police officer. He is unable to see that by securing the courts the police officer will automatically be protected.

By appropriately addressing courtroom security there will be necessarily a properly secured and managed area where officers may lodge their firearms on arrival and, where necessary, exceptions may be dealt with on the premises.

Accordingly, arguments with respect to the vulnerability of the officer in getting to/from court can readily be dismissed and can be seen as totally without merit.

Let us now move on in the interest of the national good.

SAMUEL B HOWARD

