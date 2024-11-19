Penal man to stand trial for 2023 murder
A 22-year-old Penal man was committed on November 19 to stand trial for the 2023 murder of a fellow villager.
Leon Sherwin Baptiste, 22, is charged with the September 8, 2023 murder of Carlyle Christian Hamilton.
The prosecution filed an indictment on August 13, along with 29 statements. A sufficiency hearing was held on November 19, at the end of which Master Shabiki Cazabon ruled the prosecution had made out a prima-facie case.
Baptiste has to appear before a judge in the High Court on January 8, 2025.
Krysan Rambert represented him. Daveanan Ramsaran represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Hamilton, 19, was stabbed near his home while walking along Hibiscus Drive, off Latchoos Road. He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he died.
