Panday, PNM women's league pay tribute to men

From left, Mickela Panday and her father Basdeo Panday.

PATRIOTIC Front political leader Mickela Panday and the PNM's women's league paid tribute to the resilience of men in separate International Men's Day messages on November 19.

In her message, Panday paid special tribute to her father, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, who died on January 1.

She said, "I take a moment to reflect on the strength, resilience, and importance of men in shaping the future of Trinidad and Tobago." Panday added she was grateful that her father was such a man.

"My father, Basdeo Panday, served as a role model not just through his political achievements, but through his unwavering commitment to his family and his values. He demonstrated what it means to lead with both conviction and humility, and it is his example that continues to guide me today.

His influence is a constant reminder of the impact one man can have—not just in politics, but in the lives of those he loves and the communities he serves."

Panday reflected on a plethora of challenges which men and boys face in today's world, from economic hardship to social pressure to engage in negative behaviour. She lamented that many of them "lack the guidance and support they need to navigate their paths.

Panday said this underscored the importance of the role of the family and mentors in the lives of men and boys.

"Positive role models, like fathers, uncles, and elders, provide the foundation for young men to build their identities, aspirations, and values. A strong family unit, supported by nurturing relationships, offers the stability and guidance that young men need to flourish."

She said TT must ensure men and boys have the tools to succeed, the courage to dream, and the strength to overcome the obstacles in their way. "The values of hard work, respect, and integrity that men like my father exemplified should continue to inspire the next generation."

In its statement, the women's league said men play vitals roles in society and they are essential for the betterment of our communities, families, and nation.

Whether as fathers, sons, brothers or mentors, the league continued, men embody the values of "resilience, and leadership."

The league said these are some of the values which the PNM champions. The league extended its best wishes to the prime minister, other men in the PNM and all men in the country.