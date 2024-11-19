Amari Ash breaks record twice on final day of Short Course Championship

AEZ Aquatics’ Amari Ash. - Lincoln Holder

DAVID SCARLETT

DAY four of the Aquatic Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Open Short Course Championship came to a close in thrilling fashion as 17-year-old swimmer Amari Ash, celebrated a record-breaking victory in the girls’ 11-and-over 100 short course (SC) metre individual medley at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva on November 17.

Representing AEZ Aquatics, Ash broke Amelia Rajack’s previous 15-17 record of 1:08.65 in the preliminary round when she won her heat in 1:07.86.

She then went a step higher in the final and stormed to the finish in 1:07.33 to break her own record and win gold ahead of a greatly talented field. Anya Davis (1:11.68) and Madara Edwards (1:12.33), both of RWB Aquatic Academy, claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Ash also dominated the other sprint event of the girls’ 11-and-over age group – an event she typically excels in – winning the 50 SC m freestyle in 26.09. She currently holds the record for the 11-12 division with a time of 26.88.

However, she was 0.48 shy of Cherelle Thompson’s 15-17 record of 25.61. RWB Aquatic Academy, again, held the silver and and bronze positions through Anja-Mari Francis (27.82) and Madara Edwards (27.91), as well as Atlantis Academy’s Keryn Burke who also clocked 27.91 to share third place with Edwards.

Marlins Swimming Club duo Zachary Anthony and Zahara Anthony also continued their impressive form over the four days.

Zachary won the boys 11-and-over 400 SC m freestyle in a clean sweep for Marlins with Isaiah Alexander and Khadeem Braithwaite claiming second and third.

He also won the 200 SC m butterfly, the 100 SC m individual medley and earned bronze in the 50 SC m freestyle.

Zahara concluded the fourth day of the swim meet with four individual gold medals in the girls’ ten-and-under 200 SC m individual medley, 100 SC m backstroke, 50 SC m butterfly and the 50 SC m freestyle before swimming an impressive anchor leg to help her relay team win the mixed 200 SC m freestyle relay.

Flying Fish Swimming Club won the mixed 11-and-over 200 SC m medley relay ahead of RWB’s A and B teams to end the fourth day of the 2024 National Open Short Course Championship.