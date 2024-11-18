Point Fortin RC Primary School reopens after rat infestation

The Point Fortin RC Primary School. - File photo by Narissa Fraser

AFTER a one-week closure owing to a rat infestation, classes have resumed at the Point Fortin RC Primary School.

On November 11, the infants department of the school was dismissed early after rats and rat droppings were seen. Then the entire school was closed from November 12.

Point Fortin mayor Clyde James had told Newsday the borough corporation’s public health department was doing baiting and sanitisation.

A memo to parents from principal Adela Caesar-Amour had said school would reopen on November 15, but this did not happen.

Parents confirmed to Newsday that classes resumed on November 18.

