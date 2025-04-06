Candidate: Tunapuna residents glad to see NTA

Savita Pierre -

ALLEGING neglect of the margins of the constituency, Tunapuna NTA candidate Savita Pierre says she has been getting a very warm welcome in her walkabouts of the area ahead of the April 28 general election. She spoke to Newsday on April 6 at Curepe Junction, just as she was about to do a walkabout with NTA head Gary Griffith in the western end of the Tunapuna constituency – Acono Road, La Seiva Village, Wharf Trace, Poolside One and Two, La Mango Road and Riverside Road.

Pierre told Newsday, "We have worked the area already. We have walked from Acono come straight down.

"So what we intend to do is meet the residents, together with our political leader, engage with them.

"Show them we are there, we are on the ground, we are here to work with them, we are here to create change, we are here to do what is necessary to bring home elections on April 28."

Newsday asked how constituents had been reacting to Pierre and the NTA.

>

"The reception is excellent.

"What we are hearing on the ground is that our residents have not been seeing their MP for the last ten years. So they are actually happy to see a new face in their community.

"They have shared that they have been neglected for far too long. Their MP usually focusses on the heart of Tunapuna (rather than other areas on the constituency.)"

Newsday asked what she hoped to project during her pending walkabout.

"Well I am carrying my authentic, genuine self. I am hoping the residents see that we are really here to create change and work on their behalf."

Pierre said the NTA intended to boost TT's security.

"You would know that my political leader (Griffith) is the best commissioner of police that has passed through TT."

She said crime was a prominent issue in her community and the NTA intended to address it.

"The residents shared that they have to fix their own roads. So we intend to address the infrastructure."

>

Pierre said the NTA aimed to promote innovation.

"We intend to do entrepreneurship programmes for our youth.

"So we intend to work together with these residents to ensure that they feel valued."