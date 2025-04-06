San Fernando woman, 74, held with weed among 14 arrested by cops

File photo

Police arrested 14 people over the weekend, including a 74-year-old woman who was allegedly found with marijuana.

Between 1 pm and 6 pm on April 5, Southern Division Task Force officers, acting on intelligence, carried out a division-wide operation which resulted in six people being arrested.

These include a 74-year-old woman from Corinth, San Fernando who was found with 90 grams of cannabis, a 29-year-old Toruba man held for possession of 63.8 grams of cannabis, a 36-year-old Mon Repos man for possession of 64 grams of cannabis, and a 44-year-old man from Cocoyea, San Fernando, for possession of 62 grams of cannabis.

A 32-year-old Gasparillo man was held on enquiries related to the larceny of a motor vehicle while a 33-year-old man from Bayshore, Marabella was also held on enquiries.

During the exercise, police went to Bonne Aventure Road, Gasparillo, where they found a silver Nissan Note which was reported stolen from Mon Repos on December 19, 2021.

Between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm in the North Eastern Division, police from the Barataria CID, Barataria Police Station, North Eastern Division Task Force, North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, and the Canine Unit searched a house on Jojo Lane, El Socorro.

While searching the ceiling of the apartment, police found a plastic bag with 123 grams of cocaine.

A 28-year-old man and his 26-year-old girlfriend were arrested in connection with the drugs.

Police in San Juan later searched a house on Hollis Street, Petit Bourg, where they found and seized 62 packets with a total of 112 grams of cannabis, along with 30 plastic packets of MDMA, commonly known as Molly.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the find.

Police in the North Central Division, arrested a man for possession of 544 grams of cannabis before searching a bushy area near Benny Lane in St Augustine.

They found 1.7 kg of cannabis hidden in the grass.

Around 5.10 pm, Central Division police, searched the home of a known offender.

During the search, they found 80 grams of cannabis and arrested a 40-year-old man.

Later that night, police held a roving roadblocks during which three more people were arrested and 11 fixed penalty notices were issued.

During the exercise along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and the Uriah Butler Highway, a 60-year-old and a 53-year-old were held for driving with a breath alcohol level exceeding the legally prescribed limit while a 23-year-old was found driving without a driver’s permit and a valid certificate of insurance.

The 11 fixed penalty notices were issued for offences including failure to wear seatbelts, driving without a valid certificate of insurance, defaced/ defective identification plates, driving without a valid inspection certificate and failure to comply with the directive of a police officer.