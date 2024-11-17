Five parliamentary committees to meet this week

The Red House - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

FIVE joint select committees (JSC) of Parliament are due to meet in public this week at Cabildo Chambers, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, according to the parliamentary website.

On November 20, the Public Accounts Enterprise Committee (PAEC) sits publicly at 10 am to examine the 2019-2022 accounts of the TT Mortgage Finance Bank.

Almost simultaneously the JSC on Social Services and Public Administration will sit at 10.15 am.

Later, at 1.30 pm the JSC on Foreign Affairs will meet.

On November 22, at 10 am the JSC on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity will meet.

Almost simultaneously, at 10.15 am the JSC on Finance and Legal Affairs will meet.

Parliament sources on November 15 told Newsday the latter will meet to consider the performance of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in relation to improving its compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism finance obligations. Those due to attend include the FIU, Office of the Attorney General, Central Bank and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).