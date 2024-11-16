Red Force meet Barbados Pride in top CG United Super50 Cup clash

Red Force batsman Amir Jangoo on the attack against Leeward Islands in a CG United Super50 Cup match on November 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - CWI Media

Trinidad and Tobago will be hoping to conclude their CG United Super50 Cup preliminary round campaign on a high when they face second-placed Barbados Pride at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on November 16 from 9 am.

Before the match between Jamaica Scorpions and Leeward Islands Hurricanes on November 15 was completed, the defending champions Red Force (52 points) were in pole position on the eight-team standings. The Pride (45 pts) sat in a close second.

Both teams have already confirmed slots in the semi-final stage, which bowls off November 20 and 21.

For this decisive tie, TT will be without skipper Joshua Da Silva and fast bowler Anderson Phillip, who both left the squad to begin preparations for a two-match Test series between West Indies and Bangladesh, beginning on November 22 in Antigua.

Replacing the pair are right-handed batsman Daniel Williams and fast bowler Terrance Hinds, who will join the Red Force squad after the fifth and final T20I against England on November 17.

>

TT have played six matches, won four, lost one and had a no result in their last match against Scorpions on November 12. Barbados have mirrored stats, but TT hold the upper hand because of superior batting points (25) as compared to the Pride’s 18.