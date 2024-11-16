Intercol champs 'Pres' knocked out by Naparima

FILE PHOTO: Naparima College captain Israel Joseph tries to gain possession from Fatima College's Michael Chaves, left, in a match earlier this season. - Ayanna Kinsale

A NEW Coca-Cola Intercol national and south zone champion will be crowned this year after Naparima College ousted city rivals and title holders Presentation College San Fernando 4-1 on penalty kicks at Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva, on November 15.

And at Mahaica Sports Complex in Pt Fortin, Secondary Schools Football League premiership winners St Benedict’s College continued their unbeaten run of form this season after drubbing Pleasantville Secondary 6-0.

Victories for both teams now sets up an exciting Intercol south zone final between the crosstown rivals at Mahaica on November 22.

In the Couva contest, dubbed the league’s "El Clasico," both teams tried valiantly to break the deadlock, but neither could find the back of the net during regulation time and time added on.

The semi-final was forced to be decided via kicks from the penalty spot.

"Naps" went ahead first courtesy Jerrel Cooper, but Presentation's Vaughn Clement levelled up immediately after their first strike past Naparima goalie Mikhail Clement.

Naparima’s Israel Joseph scored the second, while Pres had their second effort from Levi Jones saved, to give Naps a 2-1 advantage.

Arron Raymond kept Naps perfect from the penalty spot by scoring the third kick while Clement came up big once more to deny Nikos Foncette’s shot. At this stage, Naps led 3-1 and victory for them loomed if the next kicker beat Pres goalie Marcelo Phillip.

Naparima’s Jeremiah Daniel made no mistake and slotted past Phillip to affirm victory over the 2023 winners, and seal a coveted spot in next week’s zonal final.

Across in Pt Fortin, the SSFL premiership holders took no prisoners against Pleasantville as top scorer Derrel "Zoom Zoom" Garcia blasted a hat-trick to champion the win.

Goals from Elijah David, Ethan Trotman and Kylon Cayenne affirmed a resounding result for the La Romaine Lions, who remain perfect so far this season.

Heading into the zonal final, Benedict’s may hold a slim advantage over their southern rivals having edged Naps 1-0 in their lone league encounter on September 21.

Additionally, Benedict’s are reigning league champions while Naparima finished sixth this year.

The zonal finals kick off on November 18 with the central zone final between Miracle Ministries and Chaguanas North at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Trinity East and San Juan North lock horns in the east zone final at the Arima Velodrome on November 20 with Tobago’s Signal Hill and Scarborough battling for top honours at Dwight Yorke Stadium on the same day.

The next day, defending north zone champions Fatima College meet Queen’s Royal College in the final at Diego Martin Sporting Complex. And on November 22, Naps and Benedict’s battle it out in the south zone final.

All matches begin at 5.30pm.